Queen Charlotte: Full Trailer for Bridgerton Spinoff Promises Backstory for an Iconic Character

Bridgerton has been a bonafide hit for Netflix, and we can't wait to watch the upcoming prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The streaming service shared a full-length trailer on Thursday, and it showcases the origins of the powerful character on Bridgerton.

Off the bat, the chemistry between Charlotte and George is very present, which bodes well for the series' success.

Also interesting, the love story looks very different from the two already at the center of the main series.

"Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," the logline reads.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte.

The rest of the cast includes Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George, and Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, and Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus.

The cast also includes Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).

Queen Charlotte aims to expand the Bridgerton universe, and it looks set to offer stories we never thought would be present.

Charlotte is a dominant force in the original series, and taking a trip to the past to fill in all the blanks should be a lot of fun.

Netflix is also working on Bridgerton Season 3, which puts Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton at the center of the drama.

But first, Queen Charlotte will premiere all episodes on May 4, 2023.

Check out the official trailer below.

