Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair, Issues Apology to Ariana Madix

Raquel Leviss is sharing her side of the story after her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval was exposed almost a week ago.

The affair led to the end of Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix after nine years.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Levis, 28, said in the statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Leviss added that she is "reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved" following the scandal.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

"I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," she continued.

Leviss also addressed the legal action she has taken against her VPR costars.

"Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated," she wrote.

"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health."

"I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness."

"Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

The statement comes hours after Sandoval released a second statement -- this time addressing Madix and apologizing to his longtime girlfriend.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," he wrote on Instagram this week.

"I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that."

"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he added.

Filming resumed on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 over the weekend, and with the reunion set to be filmed in two weeks, it's unclear whether Sandoval or Leviss will appear.

Possibly complicating matters: Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay.

If Scheana is told to stay away from Raquel, it would mean either one of them could not attend the reunion taping.

Then again, the reunion may have to go the virtual route, given the circumstances.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

