Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Vanderpump Rules Costar Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal is showing no sign of slowing down.

You look away for a few minutes and feel like you've missed a lot.

The latest twist in the tale:

Raquel Leviss has taken legal action against her costar and former friend, Scheana Shay.

According to TMZ, Leviss, 28, has filed a restraining order against Shay, 37.

A hearing is scheduled for March 29.

The legal action comes just under a week after the pair appeared on Watch What Happens Live and were best of friends.

As previously reported, their friendship imploded that night when it emerged that Leviss had been having an affair with costar and Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for months.

In the aftermath, tensions between the cast are said to have been so high that producers resumed filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

People reports that Leviss told Shay the truth about the affair the night of the WWHL taping.

"Scheana was furious," a source dished.

"She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

Leviss also sent a legal notice to her fellow cast members after it was alleged that Sandoval recorded an intimate Facetime call.

Madix reportedly found the footage and sent it to herself.

The purpose of the legal document was to ensure the video was not shared further and urged the cast to delete the footage.

"This matter should be taken very seriously," the letter apparently told the cast members.

It's unclear whether the restraining order against Scheana could be a reason for Raquel possibly not showing up to the reunion.

Bravo shows typically have reunion episodes to unpack all of the drama from the season, but it's not uncommon for people to skip the reunions.

What are your thoughts on the restraining order?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.