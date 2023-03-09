Raquel Leviss Shares Photos, Claims Scheana Shay Attacked Her

Vanderpump Rules aired a new episode Wednesday night, but it was a low-key installment that showcased Raquel as a group member.

Off-screen, however, Raquel is very much on the outs with her co-stars after it emerged she was in a secret relationship with Tom Sandoval.

On Wednesday, TMZ shared photos of Leviss following an alleged altercation with Scheana Shay.

We previously reported that Leviss filed a restraining order against her former friend.

Raquel claims that Shay shoved her against the wall and punched her in the left eye in the legal paperwork.

The incident reportedly occurred just hours after Ariana Madix discovered that her boyfriend of nine years, had been having an affair with Leviss.

Raquel said in the court documents that Shay "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Raquel and Scheana have been shown as best friends throughout the first handful of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 episodes, and they even appeared on Watch What Happens Live together just hours before the incident.

As a result, we probably won't get the full story about what happened until the show catches up to the present.

For the record, the series only re-entered production over the weekend and has filmed scenes showcasing the fallout of the affair scandal.

Shay has not commented on the alleged incident but did share a picture alongside Madix in which she wrote, "Always got your back."

On a more concerning note, Shay shared a punch emoji.

With the restraining order granted, Shay has to stay at least 100 yards from Leviss, her home, and her workplace.

The news comes just ahead of the reunion taping for Season 10, which now means that either Raquel or Scheana might not be in the studio.

They could show up at different times or one of them will appear via Zoom.

Leviss had been quiet following the affair scandal coming to light but apologized to Madix in a statement on Wednesday.

She then spoke to People Magazine about where things stand with Sandoval.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she explained.

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she added.

"I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

