Robert De Niro-Led Political Thriller Zero Day a Go at Netflix

Netflix is adding another big name to its talent roster.

The streaming service announced a series order for a new political limited series featuring Robert De Niro, marking his first regular role on the small screen.

Here's the official logline:

Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

De Niro will executive produce alongside creators Eric Newman for Grand Electric (The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico), and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner)

"Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada:

"What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt."

Eric Newman adds: "I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams."

"And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show."

"I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series."

The series will span six episodes.

