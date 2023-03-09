Scheana Shay Slams Raquel Leviss as a Liar, Vehemently Denies Punching Vanderpump Rules Costar

Scheana Shay is speaking out about allegations that she attacked Vanderpump Rules co-star after learning about her secret relationship with Tom Sandoval.

TMZ shared a bombshell statement from Scheana's attorney, which called Leviss a "liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her."

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," the statement reads, adding the following:

"Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period."

The statement comes just days after Leviss shared a statement addressing her cheating scandal to ET and photos to TMZ of the alleged altercation with Scheana.

Leviss had accused Shay of shoving her against the wall and punching her in the left eye in the legal paperwork.

Raquel, who was granted a restraining order against Scheana, said in the court documents that her former friend "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

In the photos shared with TMZ, Raquel has a cut on her left eyebrow and what looks like bruising around the eye.

"The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," Scheana's attorney fires back at the photos.

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward."

"The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

The latest twist in the Scandoval tale comes less than a week after Leviss and Sandoval's alleged months-long affair was revealed.

In the aftermath, Sandoval caught even more heat for dropping a statement that seemed more about saving his businesses than apologizing to his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

He followed up with a statement addressing Ariana, while Leviss shared a statement in which she owned up to her part in betraying one of her best friends.

Filming had wrapped on Vanderpump Rules Season 10, but with the scandal dominating the headlines, Bravo fired up the cameras to shoot the fallout for the end of the season.

The reunion had not been taped, and while it was set to be filmed within the next two weeks, it's unclear whether that will be pushed back in light of Raquel's restraining order against Scheana.

The latest episode, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo, soared to multi-year highs in live + same-day ratings.

A special episode of Watch What Happens Live unpacking the revelations also soared to multi-year highs.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.