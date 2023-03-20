Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Reboot at 90s Con

Shannen Doherty reunited with her Charmed family over the weekend during 90s Con.

The star showed some love for The CW's reboot, which aired for four seasons.

Fans booed the newest chapter in the franchise, with Doherty declaring that it was "not cool," according to People.

"Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job," Dogert said during the panel alongside Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, and Dorian Gregory.

Doherty said that the new Charmed was for a younger generation.

"I've met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there's a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed," she said.

"It may be for all of us to be like 'Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,' but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they're incredibly nice people, FYI."

The star went on to say that the original WB series will always stand on its own.

"We're [the] originals," she added.

Doherty also gave fans a health update during the panel.

"I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and revealed she was in remission two years later.

In 2020, the actress revealed the cancer had returned as Stage 4.

The original Charmed aired from 1998-2006, with Doherty starring in the first three seasons.

The CW's reboot was said to have been a separate story from the original, but the 2022 series finale concluded with the new generation of Charmed ones arriving at Halliwell Manor, setting the stage for crossovers.

Unfortunately, Charmed was one of the casualties of The CW's mass cancellations as it prepared to trim much of its content ahead of the Nexstar takeover.

One thing that's been evident since the original series went off the air, fans are interested in more from the original stars.

It would be great if fans got an updated TV movie or series featuring some original stars.

What are your thoughts on Doherty's comments about fans criticizing the reboot?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.