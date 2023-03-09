Shrinking Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is staying in business with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

The streaming service on Thursday handed out a renewal for the acclaimed and global hit comedy series co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking Season 1 has been well-received by critics.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

“We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

Starring Segel and Ford in one of his first television roles, Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford (Paul), the series stars Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Michael Urie (Brian), and Luke Tennie (Sean).

Shrinking is co-created by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers.

Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

The renewal also keeps Lawrence and Goldstein with Apple TV+ following the conclusion of Ted Lasso.

The third -- and final -- season is set to premiere on March 15, but the series is set to birth a full-fledged franchise.

