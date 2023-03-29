Starz Orders Sam Heughan Thriller The Couple Next Door

Sam Heughan is staying in business with Starz.

Starz has placed a series order for a new six-part series, The Couple Next Door.

Heughan, who currently stars on the soon-to-conclude Starz original series Outlander, will headline the series.

He stars alongside Eleanor Tomlinson (The Outlaws, Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (Pennyworth, Our Man from Jersey), and Alfred Enoch (Tigers, How To Get Away with Murder).

"The series is a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires," Starz is making the series in conjunction with Channel 4, teases in a press release.

"When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety," the logline reads.

"But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw)."

Heughan leads up the cast as Danny who shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbor.

"l'm thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family," Heughan said of his casting.

"Dries has a unique visual flair and I'm sure we're going to make something special."

"Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past," said Eleanor Tomlinson.

"We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

"Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

"This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series."

Loosely adapted from the Dutch series New Neighbours is written by David Allison (Marcella, Bedlam), directed by award-winning director Dries Vos (Suspect, Professor T), produced Jen Burnet, and executive produced by Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee.

Heughan has starred on Outlander for six seasons. Outlander Season 7 is set to premiere this summer, followed by a final season.

