Starz Orders Sam Heughan Thriller The Couple Next Door

at .

Sam Heughan is staying in business with Starz.

Starz has placed a series order for a new six-part series, The Couple Next Door.

Heughan, who currently stars on the soon-to-conclude Starz original series Outlander, will headline the series.

Sam Heughan attends the Season 6 Premiere of STARZ "Outlander" at The Wolf Theater at the Television Academy

He stars alongside Eleanor Tomlinson (The Outlaws, Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (Pennyworth, Our Man from Jersey), and Alfred Enoch (Tigers, How To Get Away with Murder). 

"The series is a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires," Starz is making the series in conjunction with Channel 4, teases in a press release. 

Sam Heughan poses before meet and greets during New York Comic Con 2022

"When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety," the logline reads.

"But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw)."

Heughan leads up the cast as Danny who shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbor. 

"l'm thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family," Heughan said of his casting.

Eleanor Tomlinson in the press room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards

"Dries has a unique visual flair and I'm sure we're going to make something special."

"Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past," said Eleanor Tomlinson.

"We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

"Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

Alfred Enoch attends "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" World Premiere

"This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series."

Loosely adapted from the Dutch series New Neighbours is written by David Allison (Marcella, Bedlam), directed by award-winning director Dries Vos (Suspect, Professor T), produced Jen Burnet, and executive produced by Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee.

Heughan has starred on Outlander for six seasons. Outlander Season 7 is set to premiere this summer, followed by a final season.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Season 7 - Outlander

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 25, 2023
What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Starz Orders Sam Heughan Thriller The Couple Next Door