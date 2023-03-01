Stranger Things Prequel Stage Play: First Details Revealed!

Are you ready to travel to the past with some of your favorite Stranger Things characters?

Netflix on Wednesday morning announced Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a new play penned by Kate Trefry from a story from the Duffer Brothers, will launch in London in late 2023.

The project will be available to watch at Phoenix Theatre in London's West End.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.

According to Netflix, the stage play will be "rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon."

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries," the logline teases.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town."

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," Netflix adds.

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end."

Given that the names Hopper and Creel are included, it's hard not to be excited about this stage play, but it's also interesting that it could hold the key to the end.

Might it suggest that Hopper has a link to Creel House?

Matt and Ross Duffer said of the project: "We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow."

"Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt."

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things."

"We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't - it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

Sonia Friedman said: "The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage."

"The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences."

"Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry."

"Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

Stranger Things has been a roaring success for Netflix and is set to return for its fifth and final season in due course.

We say due course because that show takes years to make a season because of the impressive special effects.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.