Ted Lasso Cast Previews Season 3, Talks Aftereffects of Nate's Stunning Betrayal

The long wait for Ted Lasso Season 3 is almost over.

The series returns tomorrow (March 15), and it remains one of the best shows on TV.

TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Mohammed ahead of the premiere, and it's clear they believe there's still a lot of life left in the series.

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) had quite the journey on Ted Lasso Season 2, but where will his journey lead him on the third -- and likely final -- season?

The early promotional material for Ted Lasso Season 3 has focused on Nate's decision (Mohammed) to defect from AFC Richmond for West Ham United.

It was one of the most shocking parts of Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, but Mohammed is excited about showing this very different side of Nate to viewers.

In hindsight, it was evident Nate wanted to do something that would allow him to get the recognition he thought he deserved.

That leaves him in a bit of a pickle when we pick up because he's on the outs with the people who called him friends.

It is an exciting plot and one the series handles very well in those initial episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3.

Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca was looking for love on Ted Lasso Season 2 and got closer to Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) after he was revealed as the man she had been speaking to on the dating app Bantr.

They started an on-and-off relationship midway through the season, and many fans were surprised that they ended the season in a good place.

Does that continue into the third season? We know you have questions, and the answers are below.

"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," the logline for Ted Lasso Season 3 reads.

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," Apple teases.

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

It sounds like another great season, right? There's also a certain finality to it, so if this is the end, at least we're ending with the characters in good places.

