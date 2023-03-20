Terry Crews and Wendi McLendon-Covey Book 2023 Pilots

Two of TV's funniest stars are lining up their next roles.

Terry Crews and Wendi McLendon-Covey have both landed new pilots.

Crews, best known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and America's Got Talent, is set to headline and executive produce JumpStart on CBS.

The potential series, which has a pilot order, is based on Robb Armstrong's comic strip.

Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, "JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joseph L. Cobb (Crews), a cop, his wife Marcy, a nurse, and Joe's partner Crunchy," Deadline reports.

"Crews' Joe Cobb is a devoted husband, son, father and Philadelphia police officer."

"He is also a proud Black man and often feels pressured to be flawless in each of his roles, especially in light of controversies surrounding cops," the logline teases.

"He is a charming and exuberant role model in his community."

"Joe loves his wife and family, but does come up short in hilarious and endearing ways that keep audiences cheering for him."

Wayne Conley (The Best Man) wrote the TV adaptation for the series that hails from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling's TrillTV, and CBS Studios.

Phill Lewis will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Meanwhile, McLendon-Covey, who is coming off a 10-season-run on ABC's The Goldbergs, has joined the cast of St. Denis Medical at NBC.

The series comes from Superstore and American Auto duo Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin.

"St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity," Deadline notes.

"McLendon-Covey will play Joyce, the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical and former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of St. Denis — dreams not currently being realized…"

The role represents a change of pace for McLendon-Covey, who has been a part of the 1980s-set Goldbergs for ten seasons.

ABC only recently announced the series would be wrapping up this season.

Both Crews and McLendon-Covey's shows are at the pilot stage for a spot on the respective networks' 2023-24 schedules.

In the coming weeks, we should get more clarity about whether either of them will secure a spot.

The star power alone should be enough to bring these shows to the air, but it will all come down to how those pilot episodes are received.

