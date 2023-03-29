The Ark Season 1 Episode 9 Review: The Painful Way

An interesting mutiny occurred on Ark One, almost killing some of our main characters.

William Trust staged a coup on The Ark Season 1 Episode 9, while the truth about Kelly got revealed.

While holed up in a holding bay, Lt. Brice admitted the truth to Lt. Garnet and Felix.

Luckily, Lt. Garnet met Brice's confession with love and support, with her finally understanding his anger towards Trust.

Trust quickly got Eva, Cat, and Jelena on his side to stage his coup.

The coup proved easy to commit, with each crew member, as mentioned taking a target to drug.

Eva took Lt. Brice after they had sex (again), Cat took Garnet during a therapy session, and Jelena took her boss, Felix.

The three found themselves trapped in a holding room with no way out, with Jelena posted as a guard.

The sudden drugging and kidnapping made Brice get pissed off at William Trust, but it went further than that: he freaked out and panicked about everyone dying.

Lt. Brice showed a side to him we haven't seen (and Fleeshman got to show off his acting chops). Lt. Brice worried more about the crew dying than himself.

Garnet supported him and vowed to somehow break them out of the holding cell.

However, they couldn't figure out how to escape the room, and things went from bad to worse.

Alicia had blocked the use of FTL (Faster Than Light travel), which prompted William and Helena (mainly Helena) to start to take the oxygen out of the holding room.

Alicia admitted to locking everyone out and unlocked the FTL, saving Garnet, Brice, and Felix's life.

William (again, mainly Helena) didn't want to continue to trust her, however, and continued to threaten the poor girl.

Helena, we learned, pulled all the strings in William Trust's life, and she was quickly prepared to throw Alicia out of the airlock.

We briefly feared for Alicia's life, but thankfully, Jelena had a change of heart after the lives of the Lieutenants and her boss got threatened by Trust.

She released Garnet, Brice, and Felix and joined them in storming the bridge. Alicia and Eva joined in on the fight, and they all managed to subdue the entire group.

Even Lane joined in on fending off the attackers, as he (thankfully) didn't seem to agree with condemning Alicia to death. Lt. Brice got to punch William Trust in the face, which he relished.

Even after Lane helped them, Garnet and the rest of the crew still threw Lane in the holding cell with William, Helena, and Cat Brandice.

Lane's sudden gumption to help spearhead the mutiny didn't come as a surprise, but we hate that he got blinded by a powerful man.

It doesn't seem like William completely controls his entire life. Helena controlled his every move when he became in control of the bridge.

Hopefully, Lane can redeem himself. Garnet gave Eva and Jelena a chance to save themselves, so hopefully, Lane can prove himself too.

First, Lane has more significant problems on his plate. The door to the holding chamber burst open, with a dead body thrown into it. Kelly entered the equation.

Kelly brandished her gun and pointed it directly at William Trust, who she planned to take to Ark 15.

Our theories were right about Kelly not being a crew member of Ark Three. She was revealed to be a member of Ark 15 and killed the engineer who found out.

We knew she became significant again after her short stint as a minor character in The Ark Season 1 Episode 8.

Samantha Glassner brilliantly portrays the mischievous redhead and also hinted at Kelly's importance in a recent interview with TV Fanatic.

While we couldn't get Glassner to reveal much about her arc going forward, we knew something was up with her and had a hunch about her allegiances.

But who are her allegiances actually with? Who is running Ark 15?

We don't have a good answer to that. The rival scientist that took over after Trust left could be hunting the man down, but that's just a wild guess.

We know that Kelly finally used the gun she stole from Ark Three's armory and reported to Ark 15 that she found William Trust.

We also discovered the meaning behind the Juno Project, which returned to something Cat Brandice said very early in the series.

The project set up each crew member with another crew member who would be genetically perfect to start a family to cause the least congenital disabilities when repopulating.

Basically, an advanced matchmaking system controlled by science. While this does make a lot of sense, it's also quite creepy.

With the episode ending on such a big cliffhanger, our minds are running wild with theories!

Our biggest question relates to Ark 15 and what its goal is. If they were just trying to find Mr. Trust, why did they kill everyone on Ark Three?

What do they want with William and Helena?

What will happen next with Kelly? Will she remain a significant player in the series or return to Ark 15?

There are so many questions; hopefully, the next episode will provide some answers!

So Fanatics, what did you think of the episode?

What do you think will happen next with Kelly, William Trust, and the rest of Ark One?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and remember to watch The Ark online.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.