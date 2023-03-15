The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson Set to Headline Season 20

With The Bachelor airing its most uneventful season to date, we have some good news.

One of the best stars of The Bachelor Season 27 has been confirmed as the lead of the next edition of The Bachelor.

Yes, we're talking about Charity Lawson.

The exciting announcement was made during Tuesday's The Bachelor: Women Tell All special.

According to Variety, the episode was filmed on February 24, and Warner Bros, elected to remove members of the media before the reveal was filmed.

The reason? The Bachelor spoilers are very popular.

Many viewers like to know about the coming events way in advance.

Charity was been a frontrunner throughout The Bachelor Season 27, but she was sent home during Monday's "hometown" dates episode of the reality series.

ABC dropped the following bio for Charity after the news broke on Tuesday night.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

She stole America's heart on season 27 of "The Bachelor" with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile.

Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her.

After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.

With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

