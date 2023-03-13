The Last of Us Season Finale Reaches New Series High, Eclipses House of the Dragon

There's no stopping HBO's The Last of Us.

HBO has revealed that the post-apocalyptic drama reached a new series high on HBO and HBO Max with The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9 -- the season finale.

The episode notched 8.2 million total viewers on Sunday night, rising 100,000 viewers vs. a week ago, despite stiff competition from the Oscars.

Furthermore, HBO has revealed that The Last of Us Season 1 is averaging 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, a number that helps the series eclipse Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 1 averaged 29 million cross-platform viewers throughout its run in 2022.

HBO notes that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 is approaching 40 million viewers.

Below, we have a breakdown of the show's performance in the U.S.

Episode 1 – 4.7 million (Jan. 15)

Episode 2 – 5.7 million (Jan. 22)

Episode 3 – 6.4 million (Jan. 29)

Episode 4 – 7.5 million (Feb. 5)

Episode 5 – 11.6 million (Feb. 10-Feb. 12)* *Early premiere, includes data from Friday to Sunday

Episode 6 – 7.8 million (Feb. 19)

Episode 7 – 7.7 million (Feb. 26)

Episode 8 – 8.1 million (March 5)

Episode 9 – 8.2 million (March 12)

HBO adds that the show's finale audience marked a 75% increase in debut night viewing compared to the series premiere in January.

The Last of Us is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America.

HBO issued a speedy Season 2 renewal for The Last of Us in January.

The Last of Us Season 2 will adapt the second video game, and the creatives behind the series have revealed it will take multiple seasons to bring the story to the screen.

What are your thoughts on the impressive ratings?

Are you excited for the second season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.