The Last of Us Unveils First Look at Ashley Johnson as Ellie's Mother

The final episode of The Last of Us Season 1 has a lofty task:

It has to wrap up the season and leave fans wanting more.

On The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9, viewers will meet Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) mother.

HBO revealed ahead of the series debut that Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the two Last of Us video games, would be taking on the role.

The premium cabler has now revealed the first photo of Johnson in character as Anna.

No details about what brings Anna into the fold have been revealed, but the photo shows her heavily pregnant, so the scene will likely take place just ahead of Ellie's birth.

The TV series has expanded the source materials in several ways, giving viewers content missing from the first video game.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Anna is described as "a pregnant woman, alone and on the run, who must give birth under the most terrifying of circumstances."

Adding Anna's backstory into the narrative is great for fans of both the series and the source material.

The series has done a great job of bringing people from the videogame into the fold.

Troy Baker, who played the original Joel, appeared on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8 as James, a member of David's (Scott Shepherd) group.

Merle Dandridge reprised her Marlene role from the video game.

With The Last of Us Season 2 confirmed, it's possible more of the actors from the source material could come over to the TV adaptation.

Little is known about the season finale of The Last of Us, but the events of the penultimate episode have set the stage for a wild conclusion.

Joel and Ellie are still hunting for the Fireflies, but it remains to be seen what will happen if they find them.

Check out the teaser, and be sure to watch the finale play out on Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.