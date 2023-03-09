The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Unravels a Compelling Mystery in Trailer for Apple TV+ Limited Series

Jennifer Garner plays a wife unraveling a mystery in the trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look at the gripping limited series based on the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Starring and executive produced by Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and 20th Television and will premiere globally on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

"The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared," the logline reads.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me is the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel The Last Thing He Told Me became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for over a year.

The trailer showcases Hannah as she tries to come to terms with her husband's disappearance and the ripple effects it causes.

In Hannah's eyes, their life was great together, but with police circling, his office being raided, and so much more going on, it's bound to make her question everything.

But Hannah recognizes that she and her daughter's lives are on the line and embarks on a dangerous mission to get both answers and safety.

The added bonus of a limited series is that we should get the entire story across the seven episodes.

Great, right?

It's also exciting to see Garner return to her action roots after

Take a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.