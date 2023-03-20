The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Casts Ciarán Hinds

Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is adding even more star power to its second season.

The streaming service on Monday revealed a slew of casting updates for the hit series.

Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie have all landed recurring roles for the second season, Deadline reports.

Character details are being kept under wraps, which isn't surprising.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 was shrouded in secrecy, and it looks like we're getting more of the same in the lead-up to the next batch of episodes.

Prime Video previously revealed that Sam Hazeldine would replace Joseph Mawle in the role of Adar.

No details about why Mawle departed the series after one season have been shared.

Also joining the cast for the sophomore season is Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen' Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

The series debuted on Prime Video in September 2022 and secured solid ratings and reviews.

But the streaming service recognized the franchise's power and picked up a second season long before the first aired.

When Amazon bought the television rights for the series from the Tolkien Estate in 2017, it came with a five-season production commitment, so the show will likely go the full five seasons.

Production relocated for Season 2 to the United Kingdom from New Zealand.

A premiere date has yet to be set, but given that production on the initial season took several years, there's a good chance we'll be waiting some time before the series is back on the air.

For now, all we can do is speculate about what will happen when the show returns.

