The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Final Season

Are you ready for Midge's farewell?

Prime Video on Thursday dropped the teaser, premiere date, and key art for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The series will return on April 14, 2023, with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly.

"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation," Amazon teases.

"The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard."

Amazon adds:

After an epiphany in front ofThe Gordon Ford Show's snowy billboard, Midge is ready to "Go forward" and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The series has been an awards juggernaut, winning 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron are all back as series regulars.

Luke Kirby is missing from the press release as series regular, so we don't know whether the actor will be back in the final season.

Prime Video announced in February 2022 that the beloved series would come to a close with its fifth season.

"Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season," the exec continued.

"I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Check out the teaser and premiere date below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.