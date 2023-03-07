The Resident Inching Closer to Cancellation, According to New Report

The end could be on the horizon for The Resident.

According to TV Line, the medical drama does not stand a great chance of being picked up for a seventh season.

"It's essentially done," a source close to the show told the outlet.

In a word? Whoa.

Despite The Resident Season 6 closing with a finale that functioned as a series-ender, there was still a hope the show would be picked up.

While one person's account of the situation can be wrong, TV Line cites "multiple sources" in its report.

More concerning is that it seems many of the show's props are being sold, which is usually an indication that a project has wrapped.

FOX did tell the outlet that no decision has been made about the show's future, but the show's prognosis is grim.

The Resident Season 6 averaged 2.8 million viewers and a 0.34 rating among adults 18-49.

With Live+7 viewing factored in, the series rises to 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Veteran shows tend to come at a higher price tag, so it is more difficult to land a renewal if ratings drop.

The network does have plenty of options on the drama front, so it might come down to the case that the network has plenty of options heading into next season.

9-1-1: Lone Star is delivering much stronger ratings in The Resident's former slot.

All we can do is wait to find out what FOX's plans are, but the only drama currently renewed by the network is The Cleaning Lady, which recently scored a Season 3 renewal.

The Resident stars Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins. Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh. Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin.

Rounding out the cast is Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, and Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.