The Rookie Round Table: The End of Dim

Dim is dead! Who on our The Rookie round table found him forgettable, and who will miss him?

Our TV Fanatics, Denis, Jasmine, and Christine, debate The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18's mockumentary style, Dim's demise, Sgt. Grey's look-a-like, and more!

Should there be more doppelgängers in the future? Read on to see what our round table team thinks.

Do you enjoy these documentary-style episodes? Do you hope they do more of them or never do them again?

Denis: They have grown on me. The first time they did it, I thought it was too corny, but I enjoyed this latest one a lot. However, I think that one per season is enough.

Jasmine: Not really. Sometimes they're funny, but overall, I feel like they've gotten carried away with them. I always check out during them at best or get annoyed by them at worse.

Christine: No! Other than a couple of cute moments, I feel like they're generally a waste of time, and this one was no exception. On the upside, it makes me realize how much I enjoy the regular format episodes and long for them to return.

Dim is dead! Will you miss him? Was it his time to go, or should the show have kept the Dim and Juicy trope going longer?

Denis: Dim was more forgettable than Juicy after this installment. I can't say I'll miss him, but I would love it if Juicy made an appearance. It was a totally different character for Mellissa O'Neil, and you could tell she had a lot of fun with her.

Jasmine: I actually will. It's not that Dim was particularly special, but I just really loved watching Eric Winter playing him and the two characters playing off each other.

I also think Juicy will be back in the near future. I wouldn't mind seeing that. Maybe they'll find a new bit like her finding a new lover and/or partner in a Nolan doppelgänger as a nod to the first season or an Angela one or something.

Christine: I'll miss Dim. While we see Melissa O'Neil transform into undercover personas somewhat regularly, Dim was one of the few times we saw that with Eric Winter. For that alone, I'll miss Dim.

What did you think of Sgt. Grey's portrait, both the old and the new, and his reaction to it?

Denis: Rarely does Sgt. Grey break his persona and get involved in the lighter side of the department. His reaction to learning about an ancestor of his was one of the best moments in the episode. It made it all that much fun to watch because everything was a wholesome surprise.

Jasmine: Grey had fun, and anytime Grey has fun and gets involved in the shenanigans, it's amusing. He's very wholesome that way.

Christine: This was the corniest part of the episode. And as much as I love Richard T Jones as Sgt Grey, not even he could save this one for me. And that final portrait made me roll my eyes so hard it hurt.

This episode was filled with doppelgängers. Do you hope the series occasionally throws in more of them, and if so, for which character?

Denis: I think that bit has overstayed its welcome, and if they did it again, it would seem lazy. Tim and Lucy meeting their doppelgangers is already an astronomical coincidence. Too much is poisonous.

Jasmine: Seeing as they keep repeating these highly polarizing mockumentary episodes and they've doubled down on Bailey's Rookie Barbie shtick, I say bring on the doppelgängers.

The Rookie is thriving in too much of a good thing. Besides, an Angela, Nyla, or Nolan doppelgänger would be entertaining.

Christine: Ugh. Even though I generally liked Dim and Juicy, I'm not hoping for more. It was cute for a moment. Now, please let it go.

What other storylines are you most looking forward to before the season ends?

Denis: The promo for the next episode promised a bigger case about Blanca's disappearance, and I'm kind of invested in seeing how it all turns out. The story didn't feel big enough for The Rookie before, but now the stakes feel higher.

Jasmine: I'm game for anything with lots of action and high stakes. I definitely feel theirs more to explore with Celina, so I'm ready for that. I need something significant for Nyla, too. And I love undercover work and more joint cases with Metro.

Christine: I'd love to see some more undercover work for Lucy and how that affects her and Tim. Celina and Blanca's story has gotten more intriguing.

And I'm curious how Elijah will try to get his revenge against Angela and Wesley because I'm sure that storyline isn't over yet.

What disappointed you the most in this installment?

Denis: Thorsen.

Jasmine: That I can't get into these.

Christine: Beyond the entire format, which I abhor, my biggest disappointment was that Lucy and even Tim, at times, answered personal questions from the interviewer.

I know it went with the whole reality/mockumentary trope, but why would anyone do that while being interviewed on their job?

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline in this episode?

Denis: Sgt. Grey hyping himself up. I could understand how significant such a discovery must have been, and I, too, would be elated.

Alexi Hawley did a great job as the interviewer; he felt like part of the regular characters.

Jasmine: The questions he asked were great. I also love O'neil playing different roles than Lucy. She's so good, and it's always fun.

Christine: As always, Melissa O'Neil blew me away at how she can slip in and out of completely different characters so convincingly. She's amazing!

Now it's your turn, TV Fanatics. Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button below to tell us if this mockumentary style is a hit or miss. Then check out Jasmine's The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 review.

And remember, you can watch The Rookie online here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.