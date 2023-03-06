The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Rick and Michonne Spinoff

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is adding a Lucifer alum to the cast.

Deadline reported Monday that Lesley-Ann Brandt has been cast in the six-episode limited series, which is currently in production in New Jersey.

Brandt will play Pearl Thorne, but in true TWD fashion, character details are being kept under wraps.

AMC officially ordered the spinoff last year at San Diego Comic-Con, years after the Andrew Lincoln trilogy of movies stalled.

Instead, fans are getting a six-episode limited series to wrap up Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) storylines.

Brandt's casting was heavily rumored on social media in recent weeks, but there are plenty of questions about how her character will fit into the narrative.

When The Walking Dead concluded, Rick was being pursued by the CRM, so there's a good chance Pearl will have ties to the helicopter group that have raised more questions than answers for fans.

Michonne was on a mission to find her lover to reunite him with his family.

The series presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Rick and Michonne is one of three spinoffs in the works at AMC.

TWD: Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, is set to launch in June.

A Norman Reedus-starring, Paris-set spinoff is set for the third quarter of the year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.