The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Rick and Michonne Spinoff

at .

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is adding a Lucifer alum to the cast.

Deadline reported Monday that Lesley-Ann Brandt has been cast in the six-episode limited series, which is currently in production in New Jersey.

Brandt will play Pearl Thorne, but in true TWD fashion, character details are being kept under wraps.

Lesley-Ann Brandt attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre

AMC officially ordered the spinoff last year at San Diego Comic-Con, years after the Andrew Lincoln trilogy of movies stalled.

Instead, fans are getting a six-episode limited series to wrap up Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) storylines.

Lesley-Ann Brandt attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Brandt's casting was heavily rumored on social media in recent weeks, but there are plenty of questions about how her character will fit into the narrative.

When The Walking Dead concluded, Rick was being pursued by the CRM, so there's a good chance Pearl will have ties to the helicopter group that have raised more questions than answers for fans.

Michonne was on a mission to find her lover to reunite him with his family.

The series presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC. 

Rick and Michonne Reunite - The Walking Dead

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Danai and Andrew Reunite - The Walking Dead

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Rick and Michonne is one of three spinoffs in the works at AMC.

TWD: Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, is set to launch in June.

A Norman Reedus-starring, Paris-set spinoff is set for the third quarter of the year.

Daryl in France - The Walking Dead

What are your thoughts on Brandt's casting?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

I hope you got your shittin' pants on. Cause you, are about to shit your pants.

Negan

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

Danai and Andrew Reunite - The Walking Dead
Rick and Michonne Reunite - The Walking Dead
New Location - The Walking Dead
Daryl in France - The Walking Dead
That's a Wrap on The Walking Dead
Danai Gurira on the Series Finale - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Rick and Michonne Spinoff