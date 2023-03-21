TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Recovers From Series Low; The Bachelor Rises

at .

The numbers for Monday, March 20, are in, and there was some good news for 9-1-1.

The latest episode of the FOX drama surged in the demo to a 0.6 rating, bouncing back from last week's series low.

In total viewers, the series had 4.3 million viewers.

Hunt For Justice - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 12

TMZ Presents: The Fifth Plane followed with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

On ABC, The Bachelor picked up some steam, drawing 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Andrews Wants Shaun To Be Hard on Jared - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 17

The series typically increases as we approach the end of the season.

The Good Doctor also experienced an uptick, rising to 3.4 million and a 0.3 rating.

On CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.4 rating), NCIS (6.4 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.8 million/0.3 rating) were all stable.

On NBC, The Voice (6.3 million/0.6 rating) and Quantum Leap (1.9 million/0.3 rating) both inched down.

Patience's Premiere - All American Season 5 Episode 14

The CW went with All American (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and All American: Homecoming (0.4 million/0.1 rating)

