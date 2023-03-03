TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Matches Series Lows; Young Sheldon Rises

Grey's Anatomy has survived many cast exits, but will it thrive without Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey?

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 8 managed 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The series was down 20% in the demo this week, despite facing decreased competition.

With 12 more episodes this season, it will be exciting to see how the series holds up in the coming weeks.

Will it stabilize, or will it reach cancellation levels? It's hard to believe the show is beginning to languish, but here we are.

Before Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 was steady amongst viewers but down in the demo.

The spinoff series had 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Alaska Daily closed the night for ABC with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series is not performing well in the demo, but it did get a boost with viewers.

On CBS, Young Sheldon picked up some steam with 7.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Ghosts inched down to 6.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

So Help Me Todd followed with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

CSI: Vegas had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, which was enough to lead the 10 p.m. hour.

FOX's Next Level Chef (2 million/0.4 rating), Animal Control (1.5 million/0.3 rating), and Call Me Kat (1.1 million/0.2 rating) were all steady in the demo.

Walker (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Walker: Independence (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both steady for The CW.

What are your thoughts on the numbers for Thursday?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.