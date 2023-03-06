TV Ratings: Magnum P.I., The Blacklist Go Lower for NBC

NBC's revamped Sunday schedule pulled in some more disappointing numbers to close out the week.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 4 had 3.5 million viewers and a -- gasp -- 0.2 rating in the demo.

The demo tally is, of course, a series low for the struggling drama series.

Maybe NBC should have kept it on Fridays, where it was a strong performer for CBS.

Thankfully, NBC picked up 20 episodes of the series when it was saved from cancellation, but there's a high chance the show will not be picked up again unless the ratings turn around.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2 pulled in 1.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo -- down from last week's premiere.

The series will get an ending this season, but it's hard to believe how much the show has fallen.

American Idol on ABC had 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, right on par with its week-ago performance.

The Company You Keep closed out the night for ABC with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- down from last week's 0.3 rating).

The series would have probably benefited from a midweek slot, but American Idol is the strongest lead-in ABC could offer, so the erosion is a cause for concern.

CBS went with The Equalizer (6.2 million/0.4 rating), which was steady as a rock.

East New York (4.7 million/0.3 rating) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 million/0.3 rating) were both down in the demo.

FOX's animated domination, consisting of The Simpsons (0.9 million/0.2 rating), The Great North (0.7 million/0.2 rating), and Family Guy (0.8 million/0.2 rating), were all on par with recent results.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Do you think NBC should consider moving Magnum P.I. back to Fridays?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.