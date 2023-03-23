TV Ratings: One Chicago Suffers After Another Hiatus; True Lies Flatlines

NBC should probably consider a tighter airing schedule for its roster of One Chicago dramas.

If the numbers for Wednesday's new episodes for all three shows in the universe, many people forgot they were back.

Chicago Med kicked things off with 6.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down around 20% in the demo vs. its last original.

Chicago Fire was also down considerably.

The latest episode managed 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, easily reaching a season-low.

Chicago P.D. closed out the night with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 (barely!) rating in the demo.

Hopefully, the shows can bounce back as they approach the end of their current seasons.

The good news? The shows are still highly-rated, so they're guaranteed renewals for next season.

Over on CBS, Survivor (5 million/0.7 rating) was steady week-to-week.

True Lies (2.5 million/0.2 rating) closed out the night at CBS with a series low in the demo.

The series has not been the breakout success CBS expected, and it probably won't survive into a second season.

FOX went with The Masked Singer (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2 million/0.2 rating).

Both shows lost a tenth week-to-week.

ABC's A Million Little Things continued on a steady note as it continues its final season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.