TV Ratings: Riverdale Rises For Final Season, True Lies Steady at Series Lows

Riverdale was once a red-hot addition to The CW's schedule, but like many of the network's shows, the numbers have been low for a long time.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1 kicked off with 0.3 million viewers and a 0.1 rating, rising vs. last season's average and finale.

Before Riverdale, The Flash continued at 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Both shows are set to wrap up their runs later this year, ahead of some big changes at The CW, which has thus far only picked up a new season of All American.

Over on CBS, Survivor continued on a steady note with 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The hit reality series beat out the other shows in the demo on Wednesday.

True Lies, which has struggled to attract much of an audience, continued with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series is not expected to continue on the network when its freshman run concludes.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.5 rating), Chicago Fire (6.6 million/0.5 rating), and Chicago P.D. (5.1 million/0.5 rating) were all steady with last week.

FOX's The Masked Singer (3.7 million/0.6 rating) gained a tenth, while Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 million/0.2 rating) was flat.

The sole original on ABC on Wednesday was A Million Little Things, which continued on a stable note with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

