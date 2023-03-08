Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the 126 manage to tackle their most shocking case yet?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7, Captain Strand listened as a man said his wife would die if she was turned upside down.

Meanwhile, Grace took a call from a pizza delivery driver who was in for the shock of his life.

Elsewhere, Tommy was worried Trevor's young daughter was a bad seed as she attempted to break them up.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.