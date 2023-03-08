Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the 126 manage to tackle their most shocking case yet?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7, Captain Strand listened as a man said his wife would die if she was turned upside down.

Opening Up - Wide - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Grace took a call from a pizza delivery driver who was in for the shock of his life.

Elsewhere, Tommy was worried Trevor's young daughter was a bad seed as she attempted to break them up.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Tommy: I know that we're going to have so much fun together.
Mel: I don't.
Tommy: Oh, you're not joking are you?
Mel: I'm not. Don't look at him, look at me. You have to break up with him before this goes any further.
Tommy: Honey, um, it sounds like you're giving me an ultimatum.
Mel: We can either do this your way or my way. You have until tomorrow.

Hannah: If you turn me right-side up, I'll die again.
Owen: Now, when you say again...

Asha - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7
