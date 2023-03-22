Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did the team manage to save Marjan?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9, the former member of the 126 was caught up in a deadly scenario when she was tracked by a killer.

Foot of the Bed -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9

As the team tried to find out the truth about her whereabouts, a sudden turn of events left everyone in danger.

Meanwhile, Owen had a plan to get back in good graces with his team members.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Kylie: What if getting on that bus is the biggest mistake of my life? Look at how happy we were.
Marjan: That was real, Kylie. That was posted for show.

Never hide your light because it makes somebody else feel bad.

Mrs. Dawson

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Solemnly Swear -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
Foot of the Bed -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
Bedside Apperance -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
Ryders and Tommy - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
Ryders in a Waiting Room -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
Chatting with Mateo -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 9