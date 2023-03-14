Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Buck survive?

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11 picked up in the immediate aftermath of him being struck by lightning.

Working On Buck - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11

As the medics raced to save his life, he was stuck in a dream-like state in which he imagined picking another profession.

Meanwhile, Bobby got closer than ever to uncovering the truth about what happened to his sponsor.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Maddie: It was an accident.
Buck: No. No, that's what you used to say before. I missed the signs last time, I'm not doing that again.

Doctor: We'll do our best!
Eddie: Do more!

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11 Photos

Christopher Visits - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11
Working On Buck - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11
