Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 15

at .

Was there a way forward for Spencer?

On All American Season 5 Episode 15, he plunged into the depths of grief.

Patience's Premiere - All American Season 5 Episode 14

His friends and family worried there wasn't a way back for him.

Meanwhile, Jordan tried to step up as a leader, but no one was interested in following him.

Elsewhere, JJ made a shocking appearance that threatened to tip everyone over the edge.

Watch All American Season 5 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

What'd you do? Spike J.J.'s protein shake his morning?

Montes [to Asher]

Spencer: You gonna make me repeat myself.
Dr. Spears: Say less. I'll go.

All American Season 5 Episode 15

All American Season 5 Episode 15 Photos

Spencer Spirals -- Squatter - All American Season 5 Episode 15
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 5
  3. All American Season 5 Episode 15
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 15