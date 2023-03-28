Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Was there a way forward for Spencer?

On All American Season 5 Episode 15, he plunged into the depths of grief.

His friends and family worried there wasn't a way back for him.

Meanwhile, Jordan tried to step up as a leader, but no one was interested in following him.

Elsewhere, JJ made a shocking appearance that threatened to tip everyone over the edge.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.