Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 15

Did the hospital manage to function without the janitors?

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 15 picked up in the midst of a janitor strike.

Meanwhile, Crockett treated a young girl injured on her family's farm.

Elsewhere, Charles and Nellie's schizophrenic patient returned to Med.

Archer encountered a patient with foreign material in her stomach.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.