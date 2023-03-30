Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 17

Did the team manage to save everyone following the robbery?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17, the team rushed to a convenience store.

Voight's Concern -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17

In the aftermath, the evidence found them at an unusual location, complete with a surprising pair of suspects.

Meanwhile, Burgess slowly made strides in tackling her past trauma.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17 Online

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17 Quotes

Ruby: It wasn't rape, and I told the cops that.
Burgess: Why would you lie about something like that? I think it did happen, and I think you told the truth. I don't know if the cops didn't believe you or Ethan threatened you with something, and that's why you recanted --
Ruby: No, no. It didn't happen.

Maybe my whole life doesn't have to be colored by something that happened over a year ago.

Burgess

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17

