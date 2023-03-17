Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did everyone manage to escape Silas's farm?

On Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 1, the Coterie was forever changed as Mariana, Evan, and Joaquin made a life-or-death decision.

Meanwhile, Davia and Dennis found themselves in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship.

How did their friends feel about them finally embracing their life together?

Elsewhere, Sumi helped Alice find a new gig.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.