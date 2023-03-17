Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 10

at .

What was Catherine's big case?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10, she returned to Grey Sloan Memorial with a medical mystery.

Questionable Choices -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 9

Lucas and Blue joined in the fun and admitted the case made them queasy.

Meanwhile, Amelia treated a possible cancer patient with a family that was too little supportive.

Elsewhere, Owen took his medical future into his own hands.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10 Quotes

Lucas: So he has bone...
Blue: In his bone.

Who wants to come fix a penis?

Catherine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10 Photos

Catherine Shares Her Secret - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
Coming into his Own -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
Blue Faints - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
Losing His Wife -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
Natalia -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
Treating Natalia - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 19
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 10