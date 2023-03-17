Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 10

What was Catherine's big case?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10, she returned to Grey Sloan Memorial with a medical mystery.

Lucas and Blue joined in the fun and admitted the case made them queasy.

Meanwhile, Amelia treated a possible cancer patient with a family that was too little supportive.

Elsewhere, Owen took his medical future into his own hands.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.