Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 11

at .

How well did Addison and Bailey work together?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11, the pair joined forces to welcome the new OB/GYN trainees to the hospital.

Catherine Shares Her Secret - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Maggie's lung transplant was derailed, and she pondered a very different future in Seattle.

Elsewhere, Nick bonded with Lucas, before the day took a shocking turn.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11 Quotes

We shouldn't have to hide who were are to practice medicine. Don't resign.

Mika

Nick: I told her I loved her, and she pretended not to hear me.
Maggie: She's complicated.
Nick: Yeah.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11 Photos

Training Day Leaders -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
Blunt Interns-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
Jules and Simone Scrubbed In -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
Ducklings - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
Vagina Squad Member - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
Winston and Owen Team Up -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 19
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 11