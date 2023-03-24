Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 16

at .

Did Cosgrove and Shaw find out the truth about a celebrated journalist's death?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16, there was plenty of theories as the pair learned more about the case.

Shaw Wants Accountability - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15

However, an unpublished report involving a prominent politician left everyone with more questions.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun fought an uphill battle when their only credible witness was currently awaiting trial for another heinous crime.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16 Quotes

Say what you want about sticks and stones, but words today can definitely get you killed.

Cosgrove

Shaw: I read his website every morning. One of the only unbiased news sources around.
Cosgrove: Man was a legend. Now he's a headline.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16 Photos

Star Witness - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
A Sickening Decision - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
A Prominent Politician - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
Was a Journalist Silenced? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
A Journalist's Murder - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
A Heinous Crime - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 22
  3. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 16