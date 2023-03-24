Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 16

Did Cosgrove and Shaw find out the truth about a celebrated journalist's death?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 16, there was plenty of theories as the pair learned more about the case.

However, an unpublished report involving a prominent politician left everyone with more questions.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun fought an uphill battle when their only credible witness was currently awaiting trial for another heinous crime.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.