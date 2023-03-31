Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 17

at .

Did Bell manage to outmaneuver a high-powered politician?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17, her investigation was on the brink of a breakthrough.

A Reluctant Precinct Captain - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16

Meanwhile, a father desperate to find his son helped Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation.

Elsewhere, Benson stepped in to help the team with one of the most difficult cases to date.

How does the Coast Guard miss an abandoned life raft?

Bell

Bell: Quan seems like the American dream. Came to America with nothing, 40 years later he's a modern business owner.
Chang: He makes it sound like he took advantage of opportunity.
Bell: The truth is he made his money from human trafficking.

In Bell's Way - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17.
Looking for a Missing Son - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17
Second-Grade Detective - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17
Score One For Quan - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17
Determined to Break Up the Mob - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17
Wroking Against Powerful People - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17
