Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did Bell manage to outmaneuver a high-powered politician?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 17, her investigation was on the brink of a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, a father desperate to find his son helped Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation.

Elsewhere, Benson stepped in to help the team with one of the most difficult cases to date.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.