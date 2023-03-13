Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Magnum's missing tourist case conclude?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5, the private eye recruited Katsumoto to help after the case proved too difficult.

Poisoned Dog - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Higgins and Kumu attempted to solve the murder of a beloved dog.

Elsewhere, Rick enlisted the aid of TC after he accidentally lost Magnum's pet mouse, Roberto II.

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Katsumoto [referring to Rick's pillow fort]: This is something else.
Higgins: Yeah. It's kind of reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's early work.

Katsumoto: I know this must be really scary for you and your daughter.
Dana: I know my husband. He wouldn't just take off like this unless something happened.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

At a Dog Park - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
Poisoned Dog - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
Questioning Dog Lovers - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
Dog Mystery - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
Mouse Hunt - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
Missing Tourist - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5
