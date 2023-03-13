Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Magnum's missing tourist case conclude?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 5, the private eye recruited Katsumoto to help after the case proved too difficult.

Meanwhile, Higgins and Kumu attempted to solve the murder of a beloved dog.

Elsewhere, Rick enlisted the aid of TC after he accidentally lost Magnum's pet mouse, Roberto II.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.