Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 15

Did Sam manage to catch the leader of the gang?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 15, it was time for an undercover mission as he had to take on a new identity to get close to the group.

With help not too far away, he was surprised when the mission imploded.

Elsewhere, a new clue in the Hetty mystery left everyone wondering about her fate.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.