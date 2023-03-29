Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Abby manage to plan her wedding?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 11, the court was overrun with cases from a wedding expo, helping Abby in her quest.

Meanwhile, a wedding planner showed Dan the finer things in life, but how did he really feel?

Elsewhere, Olivia and Gurgs wrestled over who would serve as maid of honor.

Olivia: You know what the craziest thing is about weddings?
Gurgs: The fact that you’re having a fancy meal with two people you know are definitely going to have se later?

Really? Another disorderly conduct from the New York Wedding Expo? They had Wrestlemania in the same building and somehow it was less violent.

Abby

