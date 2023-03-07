Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 14

at .

How did Ben feel about going up against Addison's father?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14, things took a turn when he leaped onto a Naval battleship during war games in 1989.

Ziggy? You There? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14

However, he didn't know how to navigate the rescue mission and had to contend with Addison's father.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team learned some more details about the leap and what it could mean for the future.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14 Quotes

Men, there is no such thing as peace, only pauses between wars…. And in those pauses, hundreds of skirmishes that never make the papers…. We are the tip of the spear. We protect the greatest nation in the history of history. Let that honor sink in. Let that honor be your guide.

Captain Drake

Ben: I thought I leapt into the middle of a war. Where am I?
Addison: Uh, we still don’t know. Ziggy’s…
Ben: Ziggy’s running slow. Yeah, if I ever started a band, that’s what I’m naming it.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14 Photos

Ready in Red - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
Ziggy? You There? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
Meeting the Fiancee's Dad - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
Addison's Flashback - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
Leaper X Again - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
Lt. Walker - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 14