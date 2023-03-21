Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 16

at .

Did Ben manage to save a young woman in a 1950s psychiatric institution?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16, he had to engineer an escape after she was unjustly committed by her husband.

Ben in Crisis - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16

Elsewhere, the rest of the team tried to track down the mole inside Quantum Headquarters.

However, none of them were prepared for the truth about what happened.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16 Quotes

Structure is sanity. If you threaten that, you threaten every patient here.

Lawrence

Dr. Mueller: How are we doing?
Ben: Couldn’t be better.
Dr. Mueller: Better is our business, Liam. Now, I know how you must be feeling. You’re disoriented, confused, maybe even a little afraid. You wonder what’s going on? How did I get here? My promise to you is this - By the time we are through with your treatments, you will be a changed man.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16 Photos

Addison's Handset - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
Ben in Crisis - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
Getting Settled - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
Knocked Down Nurse - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
Nurse - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
Consulting - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 16