Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 17

Who tried to cause a plane crash?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17, Ben found himself aboard a 1970's passenger jet as a flight attendant.

He had to outwit its hijackers before it mysteriously crashed into the Atlantic.

Just when he thought things couldn't get any worse, he realized he had to do it all without Ziggy's help.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17 Quotes

Addison: Well, I’ll ask the obvious. Shouldn’t we just make an emergency landing?
Ben: Oh yeah? How am I supposed to make that case? ‘Captain, I know my main function on this flight is walking sex symbol, but let me explain why you should divert hundreds of passengers to the middle of nowhere.’
Addison: Okay, well, we could workshop the dialogue a bit.

Addison: You are on a flight from London to New York, one of the first in this brand new line of 747s but no idea why you’re here.
Ben: Mmm, so we’re flying blind. Apologies for the wordplay.
Addison: You’re not sorry at all.
Ben: Nope.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17

