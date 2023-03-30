Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 1

How did the gang wind up in the 1950s?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1, the gang found themselves trapped in a simpler time period.

Archie attempted to impress a Hollywood starlet, but his attention quickly shifted to someone else.

Meanwhile, Toni, Tabitha, and Betty took a stand after Principal Featherhead after he stonewalled their attempts to write about the murder of Emmett Till.

