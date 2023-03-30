Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 1

How did the gang wind up in the 1950s?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1, the gang found themselves trapped in a simpler time period.

Kevin 1955 - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1

Archie attempted to impress a Hollywood starlet, but his attention quickly shifted to someone else.

Meanwhile, Toni, Tabitha, and Betty took a stand after Principal Featherhead after he stonewalled their attempts to write about the murder of Emmett Till.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

Jughead: I have an idea. Now it’s a crazy one, but it might work. So short of waiting for Bailey’s Comet to return, the other way we could break through the space-time continuum is by getting Archie and Betty to make out on top of Archie’s bed. And then we blow up a bomb underneath them.
Archie: Alright Jug, that’s enough, man. Let’s go for a walk.
Jughead: You’re not gonna beat up, are you? Because you’re really violent in the future.

Cheryl: J’accuse!
Veronica: Excuse me?
Archie: Cheryl, what is your problem?
Cheryl: She is my problem, Archie. Veronica Lodge is nothing but a liar and a fraud. And I’m going to make sure the entire world knows it.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1

