Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did everyone survive?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 10, a simulation fire training went dangerously wrong.

Meanwhile, Maya tried to make amends, while Bailey stepped in to ask Carina to listen.

Elsewhere, Jack's sister showed up at the station with a friend, an injury, and an attitude.

What did Jack do about all the changes?

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.