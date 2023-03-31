Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did the team manage to find a social media star before it was too late?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12, a call from her live stream left the team searching for answers.



Meanwhile, Travis' mayoral campaign took off, but it left the others wondering how long they would have him.

Elsewhere, Ben treated a patient with a surprising diagnosis.

There aren't any bats in these caves, right? Will someone please answer me?

Travis

Screw it! This city isn't protecting its citizens or us. Let them fire us. I'm done.

Theo

Saving an Influencer -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
Social Medial Influencer -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
In the Lead -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
Andy Declines Captain - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
Fallin in Line -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
Tired of Hiding -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12
