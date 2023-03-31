Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did the team manage to find a social media star before it was too late?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12, a call from her live stream left the team searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Travis' mayoral campaign took off, but it left the others wondering how long they would have him.

Elsewhere, Ben treated a patient with a surprising diagnosis.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.