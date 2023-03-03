Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 8

at .

Did Dixon go too far?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8, Natasha's career was on the line after he threatened her.

Bickering with Vic -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Jack was met with disappointment on his first day back.

Elsewhere, Dana visited Maya and tried to help her navigate a difficult time.

A fire in Theo's old neighborhood gave the team some food for thought.

Watch Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

You won a race on a sprained ankle and won gold. You can sit with pain, Maya.

Diane

Diane: Is your wife home?
Maya: She doesn't live here anymore. I haven't heard from her since she threw me in the looney bin.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8 Photos

Hanging Out - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
Theo's Old Neighborhood -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
Reaching Out to Carina -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
Hugging and Healing -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
Exercises and Sessions -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
Comforting Herself -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 6
  3. Station 19 Season 6 Episode 8
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 8