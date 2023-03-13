Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 3

Who tried to kill Senator Panabaker?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 3, Red and the Task Force tried to come to terms with the real possibility that someone close to them could be behind the attempted killing.

Siya Malik - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2

However, they found themselves closing in on a group of renowned pickpockets.

Meanwhile, Red sent a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody.

What was it?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 3 Quotes

I'll tread softly. I assume braver men have plumed your depths and drowned. The stuff you carry the way your smile never reaches those eyes. Is this humor and darkness? A life lived too long and with little left to lose.

Quentin

[to Dembe] You're an agent, too, so you know. The job doesn't care how you feel.

Roth

