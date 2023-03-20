Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 4

Did Red manage to locate the truth about the fortune?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4, it was time for him to secure a late financier's money, but he also had to work through a series of clues.

Raymond - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a deadly assassin arrived on the scene, propelling the Task Force into a dangerous mission that could change their future.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left Red pondering whether he had made the right decisions.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4 Online

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4 Quotes

I'm sorry, but Wujing is amassing blacklisters as we speak to take down Redington. I mean, why would he divert us to babysit a bunch of rich women?

Ressler

Robert: So, what gives? First, you burst me out of prison. Now, you're treating me like a princess.
Raymond: I've lost a lot of people Robert. If my circle of friends gets any smaller it won't be a circle. I just want to fill my world with people I care about.
Robert: What a crock of crap! You need me for a job, or what?
Raymond: I need you for a job.

